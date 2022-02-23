Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.
In a phone call, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of friendship between the UAE and Russia and the leadership of the two countries and highlighted the keenness to enhance prospects of UAE-Russia cooperation across various fields in the interest of the people of the two countries.