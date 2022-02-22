Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The UAE leaders also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.
Read more
- Neighbourhood Majlis initiative will create awareness of upcoming FNC elections
- Watch: Hamdan bin Mohammed offers glimpses of Museum of the Future through social media post
- Video: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Dubai
- As it happened: UAE-India sign historic trade deal, what top NRI businessmen think about it