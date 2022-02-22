20201125 UAE rulers, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left), and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the Founding Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The UAE leaders also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion.

Read more