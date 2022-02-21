Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.
During the meeting, they discussed diverse aspects of the UAE’s development journey, and the rapid progress achieved under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also reviewed the progress of the nation’s strategic plans and mega projects aimed at enhancing growth and social welfare, and the government’s efforts to provide the highest quality of life to both citizens and residents.
The two leaders discussed the development and economic initiatives that form part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, and the preparations for the next phase of the nation’s growth. They also explored ways to further enhance the participation of the youth and raise their contributions to the nation’s development journey.
Furthermore, they discussed Expo 2020 Dubai’s success in bringing people together from across the world and providing a platform for the global community to learn about diverse cultures and civilizations. The two leaders said the successful organisation of the event reflects well on the UAE’s ability to organise mega global events that help shape a brighter future for the planet.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.