Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has launched the fifth edition of the ‘Neighbourhood Majlis’ initiative as part of its efforts to raise awareness of the upcoming FNC elections.
The initiative also promotes a culture of political participation among community members, and introduces them to parliamentary accomplishments made over the past 50 years.
The Ministry is launching the fifth round of the initiative nationwide in line with its strategic objectives to use all resources to raise public awareness of the parliamentary experience in the UAE.
First event
The initiative will begin its activities with a lecture, held in collaboration with the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain under the title ‘Civil Society’s Support for the Upcoming Elections’. The session will take place at Oud Al Tayer Majlis in Umm Al Quwain on Thursday, February 24 at 6:30 pm, and it will feature Counsellor Zayed Al Shamsi, chairman of the Emirates Centre for Human Rights Studies.
Political empowerment
With a renowned group of experts scheduled to lead its various lectures, the initiative aims to establish and enhance communication with all segments of the community, and introduce them to the Political Empowerment Programme, launched by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the 34th anniversary of the UAE’s establishment in 2005.
The lectures set to be organised in the Neighbourhood Majlis will also include a detailed explanation of the FNC, its functions, and its role in serving the UAE and its citizens by supporting them to fulfil their aspirations and needs. The initiative also explores topics that aim to raise awareness and promote the upcoming FNC elections, introducing the public to the progress that has been made in previous electoral cycles.