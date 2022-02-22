Dubai: Mona Al Marri, the Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, today officially opened the inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), the industry’s first in-person B2B (business-to-business) event of the year at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Following the inauguration, Al Marri toured the exhibition along with other dignitaries.
Jointly staged by Informa Markets Jewellery and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) from February 22-24, JGT Dubai features 320 participating companies from 23 countries around the world.
Mona Al Marri said that Dubai’s hosting of the inaugural edition of JGT Dubai is another testament to the city’s ability to provide an exceptional platform for the global community to come together to share knowledge and expertise. The event also demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to drive development and growth in vital industries and boost market activity and trade, she said.
Al Marri added that the in-person B2B show is part of a packed calendar of events that Dubai is hosting alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest cultural event staged in the Middle East.
Key sourcing destinations
The three-day fair brings together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof. The B2B show also features distinct showcases highlighting core product categories, with each section offering buyers opportunities for discovery and engagement, and the chance to get a head start on their 2022 sourcing requirements.
JGT Dubai has received wide industry support, including that of official partner, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), industry partner, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and trade associations encompassing virtually every aspect of the sector.
World-class gatherings
Positioned as the first international in-person sourcing opportunity for 2022, the fair has attracted strong interest from key buying groups with retailers, wholesalers and brands from the Middle East, Eastern Europe and South America signing up for JGT Dubai’s Hosted Buyer Programme.
The fair is further enhanced by two world-class gatherings, namely the highly-anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony. Both events will be held on 21 February.
Core product categories
JGT Dubai’s inaugural edition will allow buyers to discover a well-curated mix of new inventory spanning finished jewellery, loose diamonds and coloured gemstones, jewellery parts and components and technology solutions and equipment.
Read more
- ‘Emirates of Tolerance’ project benefited 11,000 people in 2021
- Dubai: DHA screens more than 81,000 children with the ‘Baraem’ tool to detect developmental delays
- Watch: Hamdan bin Mohammed offers glimpses of Museum of the Future through social media post
- Young aspiring scientists from all over the world gather in Dubai
Jewellery components are expected to be a major draw for jewellery manufacturers, designers and retailers. Notable exhibitors include top Italian manufacturers of semifinished and finished chains.
Buyers looking for the latest technologies and applications will also discover sourcing opportunities at the fair. For more details, visit jgtdubaijewelleryshow.com.