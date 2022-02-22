Abu Dhabi: As part of its strategic plan (third goal) to embrace a multicultural cohesive society, Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC) revealed that the number of people benefited from its project ‘Emirates of Tolerance’ in 2021, hit 11,363.

Dr Nedalal Tinaiji, the general director of ZHIC, said that the project targeted not only ZHIC students, but also students of public and private institutions, including universities, civil community, UAE national and resident families. With the purpose to empower and qualify the said segments to positively contribute to establishing the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence amongst diverse community categories.

Moreover, she emphasised that the project would not only contribute to building a cohesive and tolerant society where every individual would be respectful to each other, but would also promote tolerance as a sublime value dearly held by the UAE community. As part of the initiative, several debates, lectures, workshops, events and publications were launched. Forty books were published on the ZHIC website: www.zhic.gov.ae in various languages including English, Mandarin, Tagalog, Russian, French and Urdu.

Cultural dialogue

In celebrating the UAE Golden Jubilee, ZHIC held events to promote the values of tolerance and cultural dialogue as a common human heritage. Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy to create a cohesive society based on tolerance and mutual respect was also highlighted. The event was held under the auspices of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The forum attracted 843 viewers and several research groups, academicians and specialists in tolerance and humanitarian work.

Last year, ZHIC launched a marketing campaign on social networking channels dubbed ‘UAE, A Meeting Place for All’, which attracted 5,251 viewers. The ‘International Day of Human Fraternity’ was also observed as part of the initiatives.

‘Tolerance Curriculum’

ZHIC also ran a series of lectures on tolerance in various languages aimed at establishing tolerance in society, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Council of the Crown Prince’s Court and other public entities. The event which took place on social network channels, involved several academicians who delivered 14 lectures on tolerance at various venues of Abu Dhabi emirate. Nine lectures were delivered at ZHIC Al Ain head office, where 813 learners benefitted. A total of 995 individuals benefited from the course.

Furthermore, ZHIC issued ‘Tolerance Curriculum’ in English and Tagalog as an outstanding addition to its educational programmes for new reverts and persons interested in Islamic culture. The curriculum will be translated into seven additional languages, namely: Amharic, Mandarin, Sinhala, Russian, French, Tamil, and Urdu. The aim of the programme was to introduce and promote tolerance in society.