Dubai: More than 426 people from 30 countries participated in the Expo-Sciences Asia (ESA) event organised by International Movement for Leisure Activities in Science and Technology (MILSET) in Dubai. The programme, that focused on the creativity of young, aspiring scientists from all over the world, was inaugurated by Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology.

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai and head of Emirates Science Club, said that Dubai and Emirates Science Club, under the umbrella of the Cultural and Scientific Association, has opened MILSET, which seeks to prepare young people to be pioneers in the field of scientific and technological knowledge and establish the principle of ‘innovate in science and technology and produce knowledge’.

Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki at the inauguration of the event in Dubai on Monday. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

“The UAE has been responsible for transferring the technology industry to its community members and providing information services to all those who live in this good land,” said Dr Bastaki during the event held at the Cultural and Scientific Association. “The UAE has therefore become one of the leading Arab countries in adopting and manufacturing technology and providing telecommunications and internet services with high efficiency, comparable to the developed countries and sometimes even beyond them,” he added.

He said the event offers a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and compare scientific projects fostering networking and international collaborations.

Participants at the event. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

“UAE has drawn up a balanced strategic plan to build the scientific knowledge foundation based on scientific research and innovation and has a long-term plan to achieve part of the vision seen by the leaders of this development drive in the country,” Dr Bastaki said.

Emirates Science Club was founded by Cultural and Scientific Association to spread awareness on science and technology in society, train and monitor the youth, discover talented youngsters, hone their skills and prepare them to become scientists and innovators of the future.

Participants at the Expo-Sciences Asia (ESA) event in Dubai. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

“MILSET aims to encourage youngsters to engage in science and technology in order to learn, add value and participate in the development drive towards sustainable economies by enabling science and technology to be the foundation for societal developments and to serve humanity,” he added.

Details of the event

The activities are divided into industrial, cultural and Expo2020 Dubai visits.