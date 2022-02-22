Mediclinic City Hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC) is Dubai’s most advanced facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, offering a full range of cancer services under one roof.

With leading experts from the fields of medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, oncology surgeons, nuclear medicine, palliative medicine, genetic medicine and clinical research, patients benefit from the personalised treatment plans provided by the CCC.

The CCC is at the forefront of innovative cancer treatment and has recently introduced the treatment modality of brachytherapy to treat cervical cancer.

Brachytherapy is a radiotherapy technique in which radioactive devices are inserted near or directly into the tumours to safely deliver high doses of radiation to eliminate and shrink tumours.

In the management of cervical cancer with definitive radiation therapy, brachytherapy plays a central role because it has the intrinsic physical property of delivering relatively large doses to a more specific area of the body, sparing the surrounding organs.

In cervical cancer, intracavitary brachytherapy is normally used, where tubes are placed inside the uterus and vagina. But in cancers that extend outside the uterus, interstitial brachytherapy by putting needles directly into the cancer has proved to be more effective with less risk of organ damage.

In interstitial brachytherapy, needles are inserted into the cancerous tissue directly. Along with allowing a customised dose, this also allows high precision adapted to the shape of the tissue and reduced risk of damage to the surrounding organs. The procedure is usually painless and is a minimally invasive procedure with no hospitalisation required.

Dr Rana Irfan Mahmood, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Mediclinic City Hospital, Comprehensive Cancer Center says, “Brachytherapy is different from other forms of radiation therapy because it allows for the administration of higher doses of radiation, minimising insult to surrounding organs.