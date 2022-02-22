Leading research firm MarketsandMarkets estimates global higher education to become a $35.8-billion (Dh131.5-billion) industry by 2025. Meanwhile, closer to home, the UAE’s cabinet continues to seal its commitment to education with a federal budget of $9.6 billion allocated to the industry in 2021, and youth development, digital transformation, education for people with special needs and future skills pinpointed as topmost priorities.

Benefiting from the continued patronage of Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the annual GETEX exhibition has been at the forefront of pushing UAE’s ambitious education agenda by bringing in top-quality education providers from around the world not just to recruit students from the region but also to comprehend UAE’s ambitious education infrastructure and forward-plan to promote itself as a preferred destination for quality education tourism.

Empowering UAE’s youth for over three decades

Image Credit: Supplied

The GETEX mission is to make quality education accessible to students in the region while giving education institutions a mass-scale platform where they can fulfil student enrolment quotas consistently and efficiently. The consistency and reputation of GETEX since its inception has, in large part, accounted for its three-decade-long record of excellence in education marketing, resulting in students, parents and the larger academic community to tout it as the most effective and informative education event in the region. The face-to-face interaction and on-the- spot enrolment benefits that the show format offers ensure quality education accessibility for learners of all age groups and all budgets.

Visitors to GETEX have the opportunity to research and compare course intake criteria, campus features, quality of faculty and enquire about scholarships, grants and financial aid programmes that are on offer from leading educational institutes to alleviate some of the financial pressures on families and individuals. They will also have the opportunity to discuss new academic year timetables and curriculum with experts at hand so they may plan their education pursuits early and get prepared for college admission processes. Extensive information about transfer and exchange programmes will also be readily available and educators will guide students to choose the most suitable courses correlating to their career path.

Opportunities to navigate hundreds of specialisations

Image Credit: Supplied

GETEX offers students the opportunity to explore pathway courses and professional degrees in art and design, communication, business management, media, journalism, healthcare, education, science and technology, law, accounting and finance, computer science, psychology and many more. The show offers all possible study levels including undergraduate programmes, masters and doctorate programmes, technical and occupational courses, skills and professional training as well as general education.

Additional attraction for young families

For the first time, and reaching a new milestone, GETEX will incorporate 25 regional and international boarding schools from the UAE, USA, Canada, UK and India that offer quality K-12 education that build the foundation for children of ages 3 to 18. Schools being showcased in this segment offer best in-class education and parents visiting GETEX will have the opportunity to enrol their children into highly reputable day-scholar and boarding schools.

Show features

Image Credit: Supplied

The ever-popular and eighth edition of GETEX Counsellors Forum is back where 60 plus school and career counsellors take part in a workshop designed as a professional development platform. Titled Fostering Resilience in Students, the session highlights new learning methodology and ways and means of dealing with the emotional and psychological impact of the pandemic on educators.

Additionally, a series of education-centric seminars are open to visitors on the show floor and include topics such as the Changing Landscape of International Education, Use of Digital Audio Feedback, Online Schooling vs Traditional Schooling, How to Enrol in an Ivy League and Tier One University, UWC-High School at University, Preparing Youth for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Boarding Student’s Success in University.

Further, to offer insights on studying overseas, students may also attend seminars on topics such as Introduction to US Boarding Schools, Applying to Art and Design Colleges in the USA, Study Opportunities in Germany and Get to know a Bahrain School and Dorm.

New to the show this year is the first GETEX Education Leaders Networking Reception that will set the stage for principals of schools, university heads and leading regional education regulators to meet, network and explore collaborative efforts for the benefit students and student retention, in pursuit of a higher agenda that accelerates student intake numbers in the UAE.

The forward plan

Finding the right school or college is one of the most important decisions that any household makes and GETEX is pleased to have established itself as the most comprehensive and thorough go-to event for learners looking for the best academic and vocational programmes to match their needs. With education demand projected to sprint off the charts in a post Covid-19 world, GETEX is thrilled to be taking the show beyond Dubai with the core focus on making UAE-based universities more accessible to audiences in new markets such as Central Asia, Africa, and the Greater Middle East. Talks to make GETEX available through affiliate partnerships in key student export markets are currently in process.