Dubai: Mosques in Dubai will hold the eclipse prayer tomorrow, October 25, at around 3.45pm, immediately after the conclusion of the afternoon Asr prayer.
The announcement came from Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai.
Eclipse prayers in Islam are performed at the time of an eclipse, whether it be a solar or lunar eclipse. It is a unique prayer because it consists of two actions of bowing (instead of the usual single bowing) and two recitations of Quran while standing, in each of the two units of the prayer.
Eclipse in UAE
The partial solar eclipse visible in UAE will last for a duration of over two hours, starting from 2.41pm and ending at 4.54pm. It will peak at 3.51pm.
UAE residents have been urged to exercise due caution while viewing the second partial solar eclipse of the year tomorrow as exposure to the celestial spectacle with the naked eye can be harmful, Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri earlier said.
The best way to observe the solar eclipse is to use eclipse glasses, he added.