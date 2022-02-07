SHARJAH: UAE will experience two lunar eclipses this year, one during sunrise on May 16 and the other during the sunset on November 8. Both lunar eclipses might not be visible, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, has said.
In a statement to WAM, Al-Jarwan said that the country this year will also experience a solar eclipse on April 30 (May 1, UAE time), which South America will witness as a partial solar eclipse. It will not be visible in the UAE or the Arabian Peninsula.
On October 25, there will be another 50 per cent partial solar eclipse that the UAE will witness. Meanwhile, far north of Asia will witness it at 86 per cent.
Emirates Astronomy Society was established in 1999 to educate the general public on the matters of space and astronomy and enhance scientific research.
“Over the past seven years, the UAE has achieved many significant achievements in the field of space, which also consolidated the community’s awareness and understanding about astronomy,” Al-Jarwan added.