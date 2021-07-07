WSBF 2021 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The world’s most sustainable businesses are usually Nordic, according to the Global 100 Index in 2020 by Corporate Knights. But is that chance, or is something more fundamental at work?

According to the Toronto-based sustainable-business magazine and research company’s data, of the world’s three most sustainable companies, one is from Finland, and two from Denmark.

There is clearly something about Nordic companies when it comes to sustainability. But just what is that something? The topic will be under the spotlight at the inaugural World Sustainable Business Forum (WSBF) on 12 July in Dubai.

Joint initiative

WSBF is a joint initiative by Gulf News, the leading English-language newspaper in the UAE and IFIICC, a global organisation committed to empowering trusted sustainable strategic partnerships.

To look at the origins of innovation and sustainability success in the Nordic countries WSBF will host an esteemed panel of speakers, who will look at some of the deeper reasons for the Nordic focus on sustainability.

Panel discussion Sustainability and innovation in Nordic Countries Time: 1.45-2.05pm

The world’s most sustainable businesses are all Nordic, according to the Global 100 Index in 2020 by Corporate Knights. The panel will look explore the origins of innovation and sustainability success in the Nordic countries.

Panellists:

• Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin, Ambassador of Denmark to UAE

• Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to UAE

• Marjaana Ettala, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Finland to the UAE

• Jan Thesleff, Commissioner General — Swedish Committee for Participation at Expo 2020

With sustainability as the drive factor, WSBF aims to bring together leaders who are committed to innovating and creating positive change on a local, national, regional and global scale.

Political cooperation

According to the Nordic Council of Ministers, the reason is for the region’s success is its long history of political cooperation, and that sustainable development is an ambitious but necessary goal.

From their unique perspectives, the panel will help WSBF attendees understand how Nordic businesses differ from their counterparts elsewhere. They’ll share with some of the deeper reasons for the Nordic focus on sustainability and why transparency plays such a key role in Nordic corporate life.

The panel will also shed light on how business leaders from every walk of life can incorporate some of these mindsets into their own best practice. WSBF will be a catalyst for maintaining dialogue on issues and topics that are shaping the sustainability landscape in the region and beyond.