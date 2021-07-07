1 of 10
CE LA VI: Guests looking to dine 54 floors up, can enjoy views of the Burj Khalifa during lunch or dinner and celebrate International Chocolate Day in style. For just one day, the popular restaurant will be giving away a free chocolatey dessert with every main purchase. A Mignardise will be served after lunch or dinner, consisting of bite-sized chocolate, the perfect end to a meal.
BLACK TAP: For the most Instagrammable chocolate fix, the CrazyShake® at Black Tap is the way to go. Proving that aesthetic food can be delicious too, this half dessert-half drink will be sure to put you in a sugar coma. From brownies to cookies, sprinkles and more, Black Tap has all your cocoa cravings covered. They even have a vegan option!
ATELIER M: This top floor Dubai Marina staple restaurant, are celebrating this fabulous day with a chocolate menu. Every item on the special set menu includes chocolate, so it’s perfect for those who love nothing more than a delicious sweet treat. The three-course set menu includes a concoction of dishes including; grilled white jumbo asparagus with white chocolate, organic poached egg and truffle vinaigrette, Baby back ribs rubbed in cacao with sauteed broccolini and pan-seared organic salmon with triple cooked fries in a white chocolate jus. Deserts include more chocolate dishes such as; triple chocolate mochi with chocolate soil and a quinoa chocolate bar with strawberry consommé. The three-course menu is priced at Dh249 and is available at Atelier M’s restaurant on July 7 from 6pm.
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE: Put the cute in charcuterie with a loaded chocolate choc-cuterie board from LDC Kitchen & Coffee. Think all things chocolate: From chocolate coated strawberries, chocolate chip cookies, tiramisu, croissants dipped in ruby chocolate, & chocolate barks (dark & white); this limited-edition choc-cuterie board has something for everyone. Only available from July 7 to 10 via Deliveroo.
ANGELINA PARIS: Commemorate World Chocolate Day with Angelina Paris and their selection of speciality chocolate offerings. Take a sip of true Parisian luxury with the signature Hot Chocolate “L'Africain” from Angelina Paris know to be the Chocolat chaud à l'ancienne, a rich dark and thick chocolate made up of three selected varieties of African cocoa. Often sighted as the best hot chocolate in Paris, this simple yet self-indulgent Hot Chocolate is a treat.
EGGSPECTATION: Eggspectation has created Dubai’s first and only Chocolate Chili Pancakes that are sure to add some spice to your day. Their famous buttermilk pancakes will be served with a smooth dark chocolate drizzle laced with a touch of heat from red chilli peppers. Served complementary to those that order two mains, and available only on July 7 in store.
BRIX: This world chocolate day, try the handcrafted BRIX’s desserts. These divine chocolatey blocks of artwork will not disappoint. There are three different flavours to choose from - Rose, which is made up of white chocolate base with rose essence, Pistachio, made up of dark chocolate base with pistachio and nuts and finally the Salted Caramel, which is made up of dark chocolate with salt and choco nibs.
PARLOUR BOUTIQUE: The Parisian restaurant with a minimalistic yet romantic and cosy environment is celebrating World Chocolate Day with two special creations respectively named the “Herbs Chocolate Tart” and “Blueberry Blossom Éclair”. They are being launched specially for the occasion and will take you and your loved ones on a chocolate journey.
LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW: World Chocolate Day presents the perfect opportunity for every chocolate lover to treat themselves. LAKRIDS BY BÜLOW who will also celebrate its 14 Anniversary on that day and will offer a range of flavours in their chocolate-coated variations, perfect for the occasion.
MARKS & SPENCER: This World Chocolate Day on Wednesday, July 8, Marks & Spencer is offering a luxury range of artisanal smooth and creamy Swiss and Belgian chocolates, providing an opportunity to experience luxuriousness at its finest. Using cocoa beans in a variety of milk, dark and white chocolate, the range is perfect for sharing on special occasions or as an after-dinner treat. And the best part is that all Marks & Spencer chocolate is made with responsibly sourced cocoa, so one can indulge guilt-free. The Marks & Spencer chocolate range is available at stores including Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and Yas Mall. Selected lines are also available on the M&S Food, Deliveroo, NowNow and InstaShop apps. Prices starting from Dh35.
