Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that 55 per cent of the construction had been completed at the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project situated between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street and Al Ghubaiba Street. The project links with the Northern side of the Infinity Bridge (Al Shindagha Bridge).

“The project is implemented in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to develop Al Shindagha corridor to match the extensive development of the area and meet the urbanisation needs in future,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

“The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project is part of Al Shindagha Roads Corridor Improvement Project, which extends 13km along Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street. Upgrading the Falcon Interchange will ensure free traffic movement across Al Shindagha Corridor (Al Khaleej and Al Mina Streets) and step up the intake of both streets. It will also enhance traffic safety, provide entry/exit points for Rashid Port, and provide more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area,” said Al Tayer.

Completed Works

“The contractor has completed the construction works of the main Northern bridge at the junction, the link with the Infinity Bridge and Deira side of Al Shindagha Tunnel, and the link with the improved junctions of Sheikh Rashid Street,” Al Tayer said.

He said 25 per cent of the construction has been completed in the tunnel from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street to Al Mina Street. Construction is underway on the Southern main bridge as well as for the stormwater drainage system. The capacity of bridges and tunnels under the project amounts to 28,800 vehicles per hour, commented Al Tayer.

“The project includes the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street. The first bridge extends 750m Northwards, and the second one stretches 1075m Southward.”

The bridges are comprised of six lanes in each direction with a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. Construction also includes a one-lane bridge extending 250m for right-turn from Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street with a capacity of 1600 vehicles per hour, and the construction of a two-lane 500m tunnel for left turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed St to Al Mina St capable of handling 3200 vehicles per hour.

In addition to this, there will be a surface signalised junction linking Al Khaleej with Al Ghubaiba and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Streets. The project includes other works like pavements, lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems, explained Al Tayer.

RTA announces that 55 per cent of the construction has been completed at the Falcon Interchange Improvement Project situated between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Street and Al Ghubaiba Street Image Credit: RTA

Seven phases

Al Shindagha Corridor Project is one of the biggest projects currently undertaken by RTA. Due to the massive scope of the project, it had been split into seven phases. Six phases are completed, namely the intersection of Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Streets; entry/exit points of Deira Islands at the junction of Abu Bakr Al Siddique; improvement of the intersection of Omar bin Al Khattab and Al Musalla Streets with Al Khaleej Street; and flyovers of the Corniche Street, Infinity Bridge, and the slope of the Infinity Bridge, Deira side.