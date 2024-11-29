Abu Dhabi: UAE residents and visitors can head out to various celebration zones and live-broadcast locations to join in and enjoy the festive spirit of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations on December 2.

The Organising Committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration has announced the list of broadcast locations across the seven emirates where the much-anticipated official ceremony on December 2 will be live-streamed.

To enhance the celebratory experience, the Committee has also launched a comprehensive guide featuring celebration zones across the seven emirates, bringing the public together to embrace the spirit of union in fun and exciting Eid Al Etihad-related events and activities. The guide is available on the official Eid Al Etihad website for everyone to explore.

Designated celebration zones

In Abu Dhabi, it will be screened at Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Etihad Arena, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Shamkha City, Al Falah City, and Majalis Abu Dhabi.

In Al Dhafra Region, it will be at Harat Parks at Dalma, Shabhana Park in Al Sila’, Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, Wedding Hall in Liw, Al Mugheirah Park in Al Mirfa, Al Mugheirah Bay, and Majalis in the Western Region.

In Al Ain, the ceremony can be viewed at Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, and Al Ain Square - live streamed in the Mother of Nation festival.

In Dubai, people can gather at Festival PROMENADE (Dubai Festival City), The Outlet Village Mall, Al Warfa (Ferjan Dubai), Wadi Hub in Hatta, and Global Village.

In Sharjah, the live broadcast will be available at Sharjah National Park, and Al Dhaid Fort. In Ajman, it will be streamed at Marsa Ajman and Al Jurf Family Park.

For the residents of Umm Al Quwain, the ceremony can be watched at Al Khor Waterfront, while in Ras Al Khaimah, it will be shown at Al Manar Mall.

People in Fujairah can head to Umbrella Beach or Fujairah Corniche to enjoy the live stream.

Cinemas

Additionally, the official ceremony will be screened live at cinemas across the UAE, including VOX Cinemas, NOVO Cinemas, REEL Cinemas, ROXY Cinemas, CINEMA CITY Cinemas, STAR Cinemas, ROYAL Cinemas, OSCAR Cinemas, and CINEMAX Cinemas, all at their respective branches.

There will be live broadcast on local TV channels, Eid Al Etihad’s YouTube channel, and the official website as well.