Dubai: The Dubai Model Centre has completed an extensive evaluation of the Government of Dubai’s services, including websites, smart applications, and contact centres. The assessment was conducted in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority as part of a wider ongoing evaluation by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, as part of its efforts to achieve its ‘Services 360’ vision and the Digital Transformation Strategy within the ‘one government’ concept.

The evaluation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to optimise government services.

‘Services 360’ lays out a roadmap for the future of government services in Dubai. It provides an integrated solution that focuses on key areas related to the customer, including family, transportation, housing, and business setup. The system is designed to be seamless, proactive, and customised.

What was covered?

The Dubai Model Centre’s most recent evaluation covered pioneering initiatives from four joint services across 17 local government entities, three federal agencies, three private sector companies, and 17 call centres, in addition to 38 websites and 25 smart applications affiliated with the Dubai government.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised the cooperation and integration with the Digital Dubai Authority and their constant support for promoting the digital transformation efforts in Dubai. He said: “Upgrading services and creating an exceptional experience is a priority for the Dubai government and embodies the vision of our leadership to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality.”

Al Basti added: “Our goal goes beyond providing pioneering services. We aim to become a global destination, not only in government work but across all sectors related to providing a better quality of life. We are committed to creating seamless services that align with Dubai’s global reputation.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Digital Dubai Authority, said: “The cooperation between Digital Dubai Authority and Dubai Model Centre provides a clear example of the integrated efforts that focus on supporting the digital transformation and the vision of ‘Services 360’. This has been demonstrated through the development of unified standards for digital service channels for customers to ensure the integration of customers’ journeys for various services. This evaluation provides further evidence of Dubai’s dynamism in line with international best practices, future foresight data, and the directives of the wise leadership and strategies for building the future.”

Eman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Centre, said: “We will continue to improve government services to keep pace with future requirements. The Dubai government has set ambitious goals for its services, including 100 per cent proactive and automated services; 90 per cent integrated services; and 90 per cent service provision without the physical presence of the customer.”

Since the launch of the Dubai Model Centre in 2011, more than 1,078 significant initiatives have been undertaken to improve more than 412 services in the Emirate.

These include ‘Transporting hazardous materials’ launched by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Defence, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Police General Command, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, Emirates Airline and dnata; and the ‘Childcare services for children of unknown parentage’ by Community Development Authority, Dubai Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Courts, Dubai Police General Headquarters, Public Prosecution, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation; the ‘Government service in joint free zones’ initiative between Dubai Maritime City Authority, Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), TECOM Group and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Dubai Health Authority, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; and the ‘Joint advertising service’ between Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Department of Economy and Tourism, Trakhees, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Development Authority and Dubai Maritime City Authority.