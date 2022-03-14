Dubai: Dubai has approved a new service policy that will cancel 9 million customer visits to service centres and save more than 300,000 working hours annually in the Dubai government.

Approved by The Executive Council of Dubai, the ‘360 Services Policy’ will also contribute to saving Dh1 billion over the next five years. It consists of eight principles to improve government services and boost the leadership of Dubai.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in line with our endeavours to achieve global leadership in government services, and to provide the best experience for every customer with the Dubai government, the Executive Council has adopted 360 Service Policy.”

He added: “The new policy aims to cancel 9 million customer visits to service centres and save more than 300,000 working hours annually in the Dubai government by providing digital experiences, proactive services and integrated data through unified channels.”

Sheikh Hamdan said: "I have the utmost confidence in the capabilities of our dedicated team in achieving unprecedented leaps in government performance. ‘Services 360’ will significantly improve the way we address government work in Dubai by bolstering the government to operate as one united entity. Our objective, as always, is to serve the people.”

The Policy was developed by the Dubai Model Centre in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority and in coordination with the relevant government agencies. It aims to continue improving and developing government services, taking them to new heights of excellence.

Targets

The policy set a number of ambitious goals in providing services, including providing 100 per cent proactive and automated services, 90 per cent integrated services, 90 per cent services without the personal presence of customers.

As for the targets concerned with service delivery channels, it was decided to achieve 100 per cent conversion to shared channels, 95 per cent self-service channels, 95 per cent digital adoption of channels, in addition to 90 per cent average channel evaluation.

Guiding Principles

The ‘Services 360’ policy will focus on eight main principles that will unify workstreams across government entities, including:

- A digital-first experience based on the provision of digital and real-time services, as well as adopting the digital identity (UAE Pass) as a unified entry system for all government services, while providing full support to the customer.

- Proactive services that enhance communication with customers to anticipate their needs for the services and respond accordingly, and ultimately reduce the efforts made by the customers.

- Integrated data and services system that minimises data requirements from the customer and facilitates services by connecting databases among government entities.

- Unified and customised channels that are built based on the customer’s preference and made available 24/7 to deliver an exceptional customer journey.

- Service efficiency that enhances creativity and innovation in providing services along with regular follow-ups and amendments in line with evolving efficiency and effectiveness measures.

- Customer-focused services by placing customers’ needs and expectations at the heart of service improvement and designing integrated and creative customer journeys.

- The policy also introduces the concept of a Service Advisor, which transforms “frontline employees” to “service advisors” to ensure services are delivered by efficient, competent, skillful and knowledgeable advisors.

- Partnership with the private sector that will facilitate provision of government services, or part of the services, through public-private partnerships to maximise the efficiency of services as well as enrich city experiences through these partnerships.

Impact

Under the implementation of the Services 360 policy, the Dubai Government will achieve a quantum leap in providing services through unified digital channels that will positively impact customers, as it is expected to achieve annual financial savings exceeding AED1 billion during the next five years and the elimination of nine million physical customer visits to service centers annually. The policy will also free up over 300,000 working hours in the Dubai Government annually.

Work Methodology

The ‘Services 360’ policy was developed with the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and the Dubai Model Center team in close collaboration with the Dubai Digital Authority as well as other relevant government entities. The Dubai Model Center will oversee the implementation of the policy alongside the other government entities to ensure the implementation of the approved methodologies, evaluate the achievement of targets, and submit periodic reports.