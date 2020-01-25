Dubai Police’s Maritime Rescue Department responds to all kinds of accidents at sea Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police

DUBAI: The Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Unit executed 458 maritime operations and attended to 26 marine accidents in 2019, Colonel Saaed Al Madhani, acting director of Dubai Police Ports Stations revealed.

Dubai Police Maritime Rescue Unit confirmed their readiness to ensure the safety and the security of Dubai beaches and waters. “We are ready to deal with emergencies on the beaches and we are alert to respond appropriately to any form of accidents,” Maritime Rescue Director at Dubai Police Marine, Lt Col Ali Abdullah Al Qaseeb Al Naqbi, said.

Lt Col Al Naqbi urged members of the public to call 999 in case of emergencies and download Dubai Police’s Sail Safely app which helps warnings users about any delays during trips, identify hazards, send distress requests directly to the Dubai Police and facilitate rapid emergency response.