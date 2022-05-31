Dubai: Dubai will soon start issuing building permits from all building licensing entities under a single window system that will cut time in securing pre-approvals and permits from multiple authorities.

The emirate on Tuesday announced the completion of the unified electronic platform for building permits.

Developed by Dubai Building Permit Development Committee, it provides comprehensive services to consultancy offices and contracting companies including unified inspections under the theme ‘One Window, One Step, One User’.

The committee was formed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017 to raise the level of customer satisfaction by providing specific services in the field of building permits and speeding up the completion of services.

At a press conference held at the Museum of the Future, Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO, Engineering and Planning Sector, Dubai Municipality, who chairs the committee with members from government agencies participating in the licensing process, announced the completion of the unified platform.

The new e-system will go live by the end of June, she said.

Unified login

Al Muhairi said single window system is characterised by the ability to conduct building permit transactions with all licensing agencies through one system.

Applicants such as engineering consultants and construction contractors can save time and effort with a unified login using the UAE pass, instead of using multiple logins on multiple platforms, she pointed out.

The single window platform includes building licensing services of Dubai Municipality, Dubai Development Authority, Trakhees, and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

“It is electronically linked with the Dubai Engineering Qualification System of Dubai Municipality. The requirements for applying to the single window are in line with the recently launched Dubai Building Code. It integrates with Building Information Modeling, GIS, and Automated Auditing of Blueprints,” said Al Muhairi.

Easy pre-approvals

Speaking to Gulf News, Al Muhairi explained that the new system will also make it easy for getting pre-approvals from various entities such as the Civil Defense, RTA, DEWA, and telecommunications companies (Etisalat and Du) in one go.

“You cannot apply for a building permit from different permitting authorities unless you get the approval from various service providers. You have to go to multiple entities to get the pre-approval and every single entity has its own system where you have to use separate user name and password and get that approval. All that will not be needed now,” she explained.

How it works

Under the new system, a customer having projects anywhere in Dubai can use a single login and password (UAE Pass) and apply for the pre-approvals and permits from various entities with just three steps.

Earlier, customers had to know the details of the plot, which authority issues the building permit in that location etc. Now, the applicant just has to use the plot number. The system will automatically direct the details to the authorities concerned in processing the pre-approvals and permits.

“Now, in the dashboard of the new system, you will see your project and you will see all the updates in front of you. It is a huge effort linking data from all the entities,” said Al Muhairi.

She said the municipality would soon issue a circular to all contractors and consultants asking them to start using the unified system by June 22.

The Building Department in Dubai Municipality handles around 50,000 transactions a year, with requests for new building permits usually ranging around 3,000.

“That does not mean we are issuing permits for just 3,000 new buildings. Customers can apply for multiple buildings under each permit,” Al Muhairi clarified.

Only three steps