Dubai: Road congestions remain a problem for residents in Dubai, with drivers in the emirate spending an average of 80 hours stuck in traffic jams in 2018, according to a new research.
The report, released by traffic information supplier Inrix, showed that Dubai is the most congested city in the UAE and 79th in the world.
In Abu Dhabi, drivers spent an average of 50 hours sitting in their cars during peak traffic in 2018, making the UAE capital one of the least congested urban areas in the world -- ranked 180th out of more than 200 cities.
Traffic congestions in Dubai are worse than in Vancouver, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Manchester or Austin.
The good news is that the level of gridlock experienced by Dubai drivers isn’t as bad as in many other commercial centres in other countries.
In terms of the amount of time lost due to congestion, residents in Bogota had it worst, with the average driver spending 272 hours sitting behind the wheel during traffic jams last year, followed by Rome (254 hours) and Dublin (246 hours).
In the United States, drivers lost 97 hours a year due to congestion, costing them nearly $87 billion in 2018 or an average of $1,348 per driver.
The Inrix 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard is an annual study of traffic congestions in more than 200 cities worldwide. The latest study, however, is not comparable to the previous edition due to the new metrics and criteria used in the analysis of data.
In the 2017 study, analysts looked at the time spent in congestion for the average commuter, whereas in the new research, the amount of time lost and the severity of the congestion were measured.
Overall, Inrix ranked Moscow as the most congested city in the world. Istanbul came second, followed by Bogota, Mexico City and Sao Paulo in the top five.
Here is the list of top ten most congested cities in the world:
1.Moscow
2. Istanbul
3.Bogota
4. Mexico City
5. Sao Paulo
6. London
7. Rio de Janeiro
8. Boston, MA
9. Saint Petersburg
10. Rome