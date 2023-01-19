The Education Conclave on the ‘Schools for the Future’, organised by Kyra Global in partnership with The American University in the Emirates (AUE), explored potential solutions to redesign and build schools for the future.

The conference saw students, teachers, educators and leaders in edutech coming together to discuss the future of schools.

The day-long Education Conclave reflected on the ways to equip schools with tools to meet demands of the future of schools. Other points discussed revolved around teachers in the emerging knowledge society, leadership for excellence, skills for the future and the role of ed-tech: potentials and pitfalls.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Teachers make students

Professor Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, Founder and President of the American University in the UAE, , stressed that the future of schools lies in the efficiency of its teachers. “I believe education is about 70 per cent practical teaching and only 30 per cent theory. We need teachers today to be equipped with tools to enable practical learning for students. I don’t believe any student fails. If a student underperforms, it is the responsibility of teachers to deliver education in the best possible manner.”

“One of the things we have done in our university is set up 3D printers in student labs as part of their digital animation course. These printers come at a price but we decided to set it up in the students lab so they learn to operate it. Educators need to do this, give their students beneficial experiences.”

Razzaq added: “The main goals of the UAE are to provide graduates with new skills while also developing their mindset and character as global citizens and responsible leaders. All these and more are accomplished through quality teaching, learning, training, research and unique academic degree programmes offered at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.”

K.P. Nair, Managing Director of Kyra Global, said one of the goals of the Education Conclave is to evaluate how technology serves as a potential solution for imparting education.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Tadu Mamu, Consul (Press Information, Culture & Labour) at the Education Conclave, said the Indian government has unleashed a series of solutions to equip young minds to become leaders and be part of development. “The pandemic we all know accentuated digital learning. Now that we are back to face-to-face learning, there is a need for balanced education.”

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News.

Students adapting well