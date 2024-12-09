Sharjah: Police in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have called upon motorists to take advantage of the remaining grace period to pay 50% less on fines for traffic violations.

The discount includes cancellation of traffic points and impounding of vehicles. Motorists can pay the discounted fines at customer happiness centres or by using the police smartphone app. The grace, which excludes serious violations, was announced recently as part of celebrations for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Deadlines

Police reminded violators that they will have to pay the full amount of the fines if the deadline ends. The deadline varies from emirate to emirate.

Ajman

Discount for violations committed before October 31, 2024, with the discount payable from November 4, 2024 until December 15, 2024.

Ras Al Khaimah

Discount for violations committed before December 1, 2024, with the discount payable from December 2, 2024 until December 31, 2024.

Umm Al Quwain

Discount for violations committed before December 1,2024, with the discount payable from December 1, 2024 until January 5, 2025.

Fujairah