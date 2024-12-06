Dubai: Navigating the roads of the UAE has become easier than ever, thanks to a variety of navigation apps. But which one do UAE residents prefer?

We asked Gulf News readers about their preferences, and the answers were mixed. While Google Maps remains a popular choice, Waze is gaining traction with its real-time traffic updates and user-friendly interface.

“I prefer Waze over Google Maps, because it specifies which road I should be on to be able to take the exit, if needed. Google Maps just mentions turn right in a few metres, but with Waze it will guide you with more specific instructions,” Angelika Dalangin, a filipino expat in Dubai, said.

While there are pros to using Waze, just like some of our readers mentioned, Dalangin also mentioned one con she noticed with the app. “The only issue I have found so far with Waze is that information about certain places is not updated on the app yet, which makes it a little difficult,” she said.

But how did people navigate before Google maps or Waze became popular? Many used their vehicles’ inbuilt navigation system or depended on their own knowledge of the city.

Paul Ravi, a resident of Dubai, said he had memorised most of the routes in the city and also used car navigation at times, to help him. Now, he uses other navigation applications if it is necessary.

“If it is an unfamiliar or new place, then I use Google maps or one of these applications, but besides that, I’ve been driving for years and have most of the routes figured out,” he said.

Is Waze becoming the go-to navigation app for UAE residents?

While Google Maps still holds the top spot as the preferred navigation app for over 59 per cent of UAE residents, according to a recent Gulf News Instagram poll, Waze, which is also owned by Google, is steadily gaining ground.

Talking about how Waze has become his navigation app of choice, Salahuddin Tariq, a long-time UAE expatriate said: “Waze is updated more frequently and is far more user-friendly. The arrow always points in the right direction, whether you hold the phone vertically or horizontally,” he said.

Best for finding shortcuts

An Ajman resident, Maulikkumar Rakeshkumar Patel, said: “I always sum up Waze as the GPS (Global Positioning System) to use when you know the route and just want information and assistance. It is perfect for finding shortcuts. I have discovered a few myself by trial and error. I used Waze’s rerouting feature to test them out.”

Better features

Patel said he likes Waze’s traffic camera alerts and other useful features, which help him navigate the UAE’s roads smoothly.

“The app beeps if my speed limit is going above the limit before crossing a traffic camera,” he added.

However, Patel also highlighted some drawbacks he had experienced with the app.

“Since it is user dependent, the quality of data in Waze is directly tied to its user community. While this can be a strength, it also means that the accuracy of the information may vary based on the frequency and reliability of user reports,” he highlighted.

Patel also criticised Waze for being distracting because the frequent pop-up alerts about hazards, police sightings, and other incidents can be distracting and take attention away from the road.

Despite the growing popularity of Waze, many UAE drivers still voted for Google Maps as their app of choice.

Saba Ahmad, an Indian expatriate who has been living in the UAE for 26 years, told Gulf News that she relies on Google Maps primarily during rush hour.

“It provides the best route to take during that hour. I also use Google Maps if I am driving to an area where there’s a lot of construction or development, as navigating those areas can be quite tricky. I sometimes use my car’s in-built navigation, but it does not have the updated roads,” she said.

However, Saba also added that she can often drive without relying on any apps.

“I have been living in the UAE for quite some time, have a decent sense of direction, and am familiar with most major roads. So, I don’t really rely on Google Maps most of the time,” she said.

Easy to follow

Deepak Venugopal, who has been driving for 20 years in the UAE, said he uses Google Maps for guidance when driving to unfamiliar areas.

“I use it almost exclusively... I’ve tried Apple Maps, but as a long-time Android user, Google Maps is more familiar to me,” he said.

However, Venugopal has found that Google Maps is not always the best for finding shortcuts. “Last week, it suggested a longer route when I knew a shortcut that would have been quicker. In such cases, I rely on my own experience instead,” he said.

Rafat Suhail, a Dubai resident, primarily uses Google Maps when travelling out of Dubai.