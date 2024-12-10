LOS ANGELES: A wind-fanned wildfire quickly spread early on Tuesday in Malibu, threatening homes and businesses in the coastal California community where many Hollywood elites reside.

The Franklin Fire broke out late Monday evening as most of Southern California was under a National Weather Service warning over the ongoing low humidity and high winds that are conducive to increased fire danger.

The region is currently experiencing a strong "Santa Ana winds" phenomenon, where breezes blow hot dry air from inland toward the coast, raising fire risks.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned through more than 2,200 acres (890 hectares) in the coastal area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

Many celebrities and Hollywood executives own multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, which is near Los Angeles and is one of the most prized real estate locales in the country.

Pepperdine University, which is also located in the area, said it had canceled classes and final exams for Tuesday as emergency personnel rushed to contain the blaze.

Billowing smoke and burning trees could be seen just outside a library where students wearing protective masks were sheltering, videos posted online and broadcast by local media showed.

By early Tuesday morning, the university said on social media that it "understands the worst of the fire has pushed past Pepperdine," but that students were ordered to remain sheltered in place.

The city of Malibu said in an emergency alert at 1122 GMT that the flames had descended from the hills across the Pacific Coast Highway, and that officials were conducting evacuations "door-to-door."

"Malibu Pier & other structures, & structures on Malibu Knolls Rd & Sweetwater Cyn are impacted," it said.