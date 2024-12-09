Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday welcomed the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed and the British Prime Minister reviewed areas of bilateral collaboration and explored ways to enhance these ties, with the aim of advancing the development ambitions of both countries and their peoples.

Starmer extended his congratulations to Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, expressing his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the nation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further enhancing collaboration and joint efforts in the coming period, building on the historical ties that unite the two countries.

The meeting also covered a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East. The two leaders emphasised their countries’ commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability at both the regional and global levels. They underscored the importance of resolving crises through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.