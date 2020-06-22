The new ranking combines with the soon-to-be-launched new UOW campus in the emirate

UOWD will inaugurate its new purpose-built 200,000-square-foot campus at Dubai Knowledge Park in September, 2020. Image Credit: UOWD

Dubai: The Australian University of Wollongong’s (UOW) ranking has jumped 16 places to achieve an overall global rank of 196 in the QS World University Rankings.

Competing with more than 1,600 institutions globally, including 36 Australian institutions, the UOW, which has its overseas campus in Dubai, climbed 87 places in six years due to its globally recognised research activities, according to a press release on Monday.

A marked improvement in citations per faculty member lifted UOW’s ranking in this metric by 33 places to 75th globally and was the strongest contributor to the University taking its place in the top 200.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings which comprises the global overall and subject rankings and is the most highly acclaimed university ranking in the world. The ranking agency evaluates universities using six metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty to student ratio, citations per faculty member, and international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

Rigorous process

Speaking on the new status, Professor Mohammed Salem, President of University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), said: “QS rankings are a rigorous process, and UOW’s new position confirms the university’s continuous pursuit to be among the best in the world. It reflects the strenuous efforts of the university’s faculty, staff and students in the academic as well as the research fields.”

He added: “There is already a demand for premium Australian education in the region. This new ranking combined with the soon-to-be-launched UOWD state-of-the-art campus will be an added incentive to students looking to pursue world-class education right here in the UAE.

Good options for students

“Students who are unable to travel due to the current crisis stand to benefit and can now begin their education here with the option to transfer to UOW Australia, one of the top 10 universities in Australia, once the restrictions have eased. UOW’s steady rise among the top universities of the world reiterates our commitment to our students here in Dubai.”

This new ranking combined with the soon-to-be-launched UOWD state-of-the-art campus will be an added incentive to students looking to pursue world-class education right here in the UAE. - Professor Mohammed Salem, President UOWD

As part of its continued pursuit of excellence in teaching, research, industry engagement and student experience, UOWD will inaugurate its new purpose-built 200,000-square-foot campus at Dubai Knowledge Park in September, 2020.

Featuring cutting-edge technologies, modern architecture, and a mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces, the campus will provide an enriched experience to meet the demands of today’s student population, while supporting teaching staff and community research projects.

Established in Dubai in 1993