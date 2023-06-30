Dubai: One way to save money is to limit waste, understand and manage your electricity and water consumption well in Dubai.

For starters, try using the Dewa smart app, so you could better keep tabs of your utility consumption even if you’re away.

You can even get a high-usage alert to detect leaks.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) recently launched its “Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit” campaign to raise awareness among residential customers to effectively manage their electricity and water consumption through its smart app.

Smart services

The drive encourages customers to benefit from Dewa’s smart services and programmes to understand residential consumption patterns.

Through the app, you can also learn about customised tips that Dewa provides for each customer and configure their proactive plan to limit waste.

This motivates customers to adopt simple, smart and more sustainable practices daily.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Direcror and CEO of Dewa, said: “The initiative supports Dewa’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.”

Al Tayer stressed that Dewa intensifies its efforts in the Year of Sustainability in the UAE under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’.

It raises awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and natural resources, and reducing carbon footprint, to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come.

How to detect leaks

The campaign urges customers to benefit from Dewa’s smart services on its website and smart app, to detect water leaks immediately and reduce waste.

These services include the Smart Living dashboard, which enables customers to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly and daily consumption reports.

‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ allows customers to compare their consumption with those of similarly efficient homes in their area and get customised tips.

Through the ‘Away Mode’ service, they can receive daily and weekly email reports when they activate the service or travel. The Self-Assessment tool includes a survey for customers to assess their consumption. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their usage.

Dewa Store, on the app, provides a reliable list of technical service providers in the event of internal faults in the building. Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on Dewa Store to make their homes smart.

Also, Dewa provides the ‘High-Water Usage Alert’ to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter.