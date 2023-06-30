Last Mile Forum

The two sides also reviewed the role of ‘Reaching the Last Mile Forum’ in mobilising and accelerating global efforts to support underdeveloped societies in eradicating life-threatening diseases that impede their social and economic development and progress. Other humanitarian, developmental, and health partnership initiatives that the two sides support to improve the humanitarian response to the challenges faced by numerous societies and nations around the world.

COP28

The call also covered the significance of COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE by the end of this year. The event will mark the first comprehensive global evaluation of progress made in implementing the goals of the Historic Paris Agreement for climate and in advancing coordinated climate action and accelerating global efforts to address the consequences of climate change.

Modern technology

In this context, Sheikh Mohamed and Bill Gates discussed the value of modern technology and innovation in advancing efforts to find effective and long-lasting solutions to environmental issues, noting that innovation is a key component in addressing such challenges, protecting the environment and its natural resources, and achieving sustainable development.

The two sides also discussed ways that COP28 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation may work together on to address the impact of climate change on human health.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked Bill Gates for his Eid greetings, emphasising the UAE’s determination to contribute to advancing international cooperation in combating diseases that endanger people’s lives and impede development, as well as the country’s support for various qualitative initiatives and global efforts in this regard.

Relief efforts