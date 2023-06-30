Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the passing of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdurrahman bin Faisal.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences and sincere sympathies over the death of Prince Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice- President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Saudi King.
The Supreme Council Members and other Rulers of the emirates also sent cables of condolences to King Salman.
The cables were sent by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al-Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.
Similar cables were sent to King Salman by the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the emirates.