Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, has stressed the need to support Emirati athletes and provide them with the resources to excel in the 15th Arab Games, which will take place in Algeria from July 5 to 15.
Sheikh Ahmed said: “The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a strategic and influential hub for soft power, with sports being one of its key elements.
The UAE will participate in the Arab Games with a sports delegation that consists of 131 athletes, including 80 males and 51 females.
They will include volleyball, athletics, boxing, judo, swimming, karate, badminton, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, fencing, chess, and wheelchair basketball and athletics for people of determination.