Abuu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists in the Swedish capital Stockholm.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Swedish Ambassador Liselott Andersson and informed her of the UAE’s protest and strong condemnation of the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden, as well as the non-respect of social values and evasion of international responsibility.
The ministry stressed the importance of monitoring hate and racist speech that negatively affects efforts to achieve peace and security.
The ministry voiced the UAE’s rejection of the use of the freedom of speech as a pretext to justify such heinous acts.