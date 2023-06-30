Abu Dhabi: How to bring joy to kids battling chronic diseases? Take them for a day of joy during Eid. At Adrenark Adventure, an indoor adventure park in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, seven kids suffering from chronic diseases and their families were hosted by the Emirates Foundation.

The guests indulged in joyous moments and engaged in a plethora of exciting activities alongside their beloved little ones. Emirates Foundation partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill the wishes of seven courageous children.

It is an extension of its esteemed “Joy of Eid” initiative, a heartwarming celebration of Eid Al Adha, and forms part of the foundation’s unwavering commitment to nurture a culture of benevolence, generosity, and unity in Emirati society.

Volunteers

Fifteen dedicated volunteers from Emirates Foundation’s Takatof Programme who supported the activity, to insure a seamless experience, bring joy, laughter, and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief Operations Officer at Emirates Foundation, said: “This joyous occasion marked an extraordinary day for the children, who were invited as esteemed guests to the region’s premier indoor adventure park, Adrenark Adventure.”

“Witnessing their delight as they explored the awe-inspiring park and participated in thrilling and enchanting activities warmed our hearts. This initiative stands as a testament to Emirates Foundation’s tireless pursuit of promoting well-being and contributing to the social development of our beloved nation.”

A day of sheer happiness

Al Mheiri added: “These young heroes have faced unimaginable medical challenges that no child should ever endure. Thus, bestowing upon them a day of sheer happiness not only holds immeasurable value, but is also instrumental in uplifting their spirits.

“I would be remiss not to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Adrenark Adventure for their unwavering support in bringing joy and radiant smiles to the faces of these remarkable children, making this extraordinary initiative a resounding success.”

Gratitude

Hani Al Zubaidi, the esteemed CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, expressed his gratitude: “During these blessed days, we extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the officials at Emirates Foundation for their unwavering efforts in involving our brave children, who battle chronic illnesses, in the Joy of Eid initiative. By granting their heartfelt wishes and fostering happiness and optimism in their hearts, Emirates Foundation has truly made a profound impact.”

Al Zubaidi added: “Such initiatives serve as a beacon of hope for our courageous little ones, offering them an opportunity to embrace the joy of Eid alongside their cherished family members. It instills them with the unwavering courage and resilience needed to combat their illnesses and continue their treatments, all while aspiring towards recovery and a return to a normal life.”

Twice-a-year campaign

In the previous year’s Eid Al Fitr, Emirates Foundation embarked on a mission to support underprivileged families, collectively distributing over 5,000 meticulously ironed and perfumed pieces of clothing, symbolising the spirit of unity within our community.

Moving forward, the ‘Joy of Eid’ initiative will be an enduring campaign, captivating hearts twice a year during both Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

Its noble objective is to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of specific demographic groups through a myriad of impactful initiatives and fruitful collaborations.

Noha Elshorbagy, Project Manager at Make-A-Wish Foundation told Gulf News:

“The organisation was wonderful, and the number of attendees exceeded our expectations, and the cooperation with the Emirates Foundation was good, as the Foundation, whether volunteers or workers, took care of all our needs and the smallest details of the needs of children. We saw great joy from everyone, both children and their parents.”

The joy and smile on their faces was the motivation for us to continue our work and complete our journey in the field of serving children with serious diseases. - Noha Elshorbagy, Project Manager at Make-A-Wish Foundation

“We all felt great relief as we fulfilled the wishes of children. The joy and smile on their faces was the motivation for us to continue our work and complete our journey in the field of serving children with serious diseases. Our message to these children is that we, as a society, are fine, harmonious, and united to serve the needy, especially children, to give them positive energy in their treatment journey.”

We felt that our mission in serving the community and fulfilling the wishes of the children had been fulfilled. - Hassan Abdulla Al Ali, Project Lead of Emirates Foundation’s Takatof Programme

Hassan Abdulla Al Ali, Project Lead of Emirates Foundation’s Takatof Programme told Gulf News: “We were surprised by the presence of a large group of volunteers, who are ready to serve the children and their families in this celebration… The joy in the eyes of the children were evidence of the success of this gathering and celebration.