Sharjah: In an initiative to bring joy and hope to the hearts of children with cancer, Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) recently visited Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, presenting them with Kiswat Al Eid (Eid clothing) and Eidiya (Eid gifts).
In partnership with Kiswa Operating and Recycling L.L.C, the visit aimed to uplift the young patients’ spirits during their treatment journey, and provide a day of fun through engaging activities.
A highlight of the event was a drawing and colouring workshop sponsored by Zimmer Biomet, allowing the children to express their creativity and enjoy the joyful spirit of Eid.
FoCP’s dedication to providing holistic care and support to children with cancer shines through their initiatives, inspiring the community to join hands and make a difference in the lives of these brave fighters.
FoCP invites the community to actively contribute towards supporting children affected by cancer. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can play a vital role in making a positive impact in their lives. To participate in supporting these children, visit FoCP’s official website.