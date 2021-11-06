Dubai: Emirates Draw, a UAE-based socially responsible company, is supporting the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL).
A red carpet gala dinner held this week aimed to raise funds that will help CCCL achieve its mission of providing free access to treatment for children, giving them hope to win their battle against cancer. This year’s event was held under the umbrella of the International Humanitarian City – Dubai.
Mohammad Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, said: “Our mission is to deliver on a promise ‘For a Better Tomorrow’. We hope that our humble contribution to CCCL will support in transforming children’s lives. Emirates Draw and CCCL’s shared value commitment in impacting lives and celebrating hope in the community and the region to provide these little heroes with a chance for a brighter future.”
Dr Cesar Bassim, Chairman Of CCCL, said: “CCCL is grateful for the contribution extended by Emirates Draw and their support in destigmatising childhood cancer, alleviating the pain and easing the journey of patients and their families. The trajectory of cancer is associated with a financial burden for many patients and their families and through substantial funding from charitable benefactors, CCCL will consequently give hope to children and save their lives.”
To date, CCCL has treated over 2,600 children with cancer and offered more than 6,000 external medical consultations to patients from all over Lebanon and the region. Their exceptional quality of care has resulted in an average cure rate of 80% for their young patients.
In September, Emirates Draw launched its live weekly draw which aims to change lives “for a better tomorrow” through local and regional initiatives such as the UAE coral reef regeneration programme.