Dubai: Several newborn babies delivered double joy to their families by arriving on the joyous occasion of Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, even as they kept hospitals across the UAE busy on a public holiday.

While some babies were delivered naturally, some were received through C-sections as planned. Some even came in as emergency cases, adding surprise to their entry to the world on a special day.

The grateful parents thanked the doctors and hospitals that ensured the smooth arrival of their newborns.

Midnight babies

In Abu Dhabi, two babies arrived exactly at midnight. As the clock struck 12 on Wednesday, an Egyptian couple and a Jordanian couple marked Eid Al Adha in a special way while welcoming the newest additions to their families. The families of baby Lydia and baby Bessan are on cloud nine after their tiny bundles of joy were born at 00:00 at Medeor and Burjeel hospitals respectively.

Mohamed Abdel-aal Elsayed and Shaimaa Ibrahim Selima are thrilled at the birth of their healthy baby girl weighing 2.59 kg. Baby Lydia, their second child, was born at Medeor Hospital. The excited family gathered around the baby in joy and gratitude. “We thank the Almighty for the birth of our healthy baby girl on this blessed day. Her arrival has added to the sweetness of the occasion. We are excited to become a family of four,” said Elsayed.

Baby girl Bessan, weighing 3.370kg, is the second child of Jordanian couple Ahmed Hossam Najar and Batool Mohammad Shaban. The elated parents said: “We feel blessed to welcome our baby on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Her birth has made our celebrations extra special. We will cherish this moment forever.”

Nurse's baby

Among the proud parents on Eid was an Indian nurse who delivered a baby boy in NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Weighing 3.23kg, the baby of nurse Ajitha Chandran and her husband Vineeth Kumar arrived just seconds after midnight through an emergency Caesarean section, with the hospital recording the time of birth at 00.08am. The parents named the boy Juan Vineeth.

“We are very happy that our second child was born in time of the celebration of the Eid Al Adha. It is truly a blessing for our family,” the happy father said.

Emirati babies

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, an M42 company, welcomed three Emirati newborns into the world during the first few hours of Eid Al-Adha. Out of the newborns, one was a girl and two were boys, marking a significant milestone for the hospital.

The Al Zaabi family welcomed the arrival of their newborn at 12:12am. Weighing 3.04 kg, the baby was ‘Abdullah.’

“Baby Abdullah has brought us immense joy and gratitude. We are deeply grateful to have been blessed with this precious gift on the auspicious first day of Eid,” said the father.

The second Emirati newborn was a baby girl who was born at 3am, weighing 2.87 kg. She became the newest addition to her long-awaiting family.

At 6:21am, the family of Al Hanaee welcomed their newborn, weighing 3.49 kg. “We have decided to name our baby ‘Hamed,’” the father said. We consider ourselves very lucky that our son arrived in good health on this memorable day, doubling our joy,” he added.

The hospital distributed flowers and chocolates to all patients and their children who were celebrating at the hospital.

Omar Al Naqbi, acting executive director of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, said. “It fills us with great pride to have reached the milestone of 33,616 births since the first baby was delivered at Danat Al Emarat Hospital in 2015.”

Emergency arrival

Pakistani couple Ghalib Zakir and Aysha Ghalib Zakir welcomed their son at 4.33am at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman.

Dr. Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, Centre of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said: “The patient came in as an emergency case around midnight on this of Eid al-Adha. It was our privilege that we had the honour of delivering a precious baby boy into this world.”

The overjoyed father said: “Today, on this blessed Eid al-Adha, I am overwhelmed as we have welcomed our precious baby boy. Alhamdulillah! My heart is filled with gratitude for the doctor and the hospital staff who have provided exceptional care and support throughout this incredible journey.”

Meanwhile, Gambian couple Youssou Faye and Mrs. Zainab Touray in Dubai welcomed their first son at 3.29am at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool. The 3kg –weighing baby was born naturally.