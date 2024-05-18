Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested an Arab woman who had fled after running over a girl with her vehicle, causing her injuries.
The arrest was made within a “short time” of the accident on Friday, police said.
A report was received by the Central Operations Room of the General Command of Sharjah Police at 8.30pm on Friday, stating that a child had been injured on Al Khan Street in a hit-and-run accident.
Sharjah Police launched a hunt for the culprit and succeeded in identifying her. When the woman was arrested, she confessed to her act.
Sharjah Police said such cases of fleeing the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law.