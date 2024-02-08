Ajman: After three years of treatment in the country, a 57-year-old Asian man was reunited with his family, thanks to the Ajman Police, who aided in securing travel procedures to his homeland.
This effort was conducted in collaboration with the administration of Sheikh Khalifa Masfoot Hospital. The Ajman Police General Command, particularly through its Community Police Department, played a pivotal role in facilitating the man’s heartfelt reunion with his loved ones.
Major Dr Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi, Head of the Community Police Department, said that the 57-year-old man was involved in a run-over accident, as a result of which he was permanently disabled.
He remained in the hospital for three years, where he received appropriate care.
To fulfill his request and wish, as none of his family members were present, the Ajman Police General Command took the initiative by fulfilling his request and returning him to his home country to meet his family and receive health and home care from them.
Travel procedures
Major Al Shamsi said that all necessary travel procedures had been completed in coordination with Dubai Airport and his home airport, keeping in mind that the man is a person of determination and needed special travel arrangements.
A team from Ajman Police accompanied the man to the airport and kept track of him until he arrived in his homeland and met his family.
His family received him and expressed a message of sincere thanks to the General Command of Ajman Police for its social responsibility, interest, and exerting all necessary efforts to return him to his homeland, wishing them continued excellence and success.