Sharjah: A 38-year-old Emirati man died in Wadi Al-Hilo area in Kalba, in a run-over accident while performing his work duties on Wednesday morning, Sharjah Police have confirmed.
Colonel Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, at the Sharjah Police General Command, said that the operations room had received a report stating that a run over accident had occurred on a road in the Wadi Al Hilo area in Kalba.
The injured person was taken to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.
Col Al Hamoudi explained that initial investigations showed that the deceased, who was 38-year — old, was working in the municipality of the city of Kalba, and while performing his work duties, he stopped his vehicle on the side of the road, and got out of it. He was surprised by a vehicle travelling at high speed. as it collided with a municipality vehicle, and then later ran over the driver of the parked vehicle.
Colonel Al Hamoudi said the suspect told them that he had fallen asleep, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle, causing the accident, so he was referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal measures.
Colonel Al Al Hamoudi stressed on the need for drivers to adhere to traffic rules and speed limits on highway roads, noting that if the driver feels tired and exhausted, he must stop in a safe place and not to risk driving, for his own safety and the safety of other road users.