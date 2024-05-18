Thessaloniki: During a panel discussion at the ongoing Thessaloniki International Book Fair in Greece on Friday, Emirati and Greek authors explored the challenges faced by the short story genre in maintaining its relevance and autonomy in an era dominated by the novel.

This phenomenon has been described as “Novel time”, highlighting the short story’s struggle to assert its presence amidst the overwhelming popularity of longer fictional works.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the session titled ‘Challenges of the Short Story in the Age of the Novel’ brought together Emirati poet and critic Ali Al Abdan alongside Greek author Thomas Korovinis.

Is the novel the new poetry of the Arabs?

During the session, Al Abdan challenged the idea that the novel is the new poetry of the Arabs, although he emphasised that poetry still holds a prestigious place in Arab culture, especially in the Gulf region, supported by figures like His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Emirati author argued that the appeal of a literary genre should be based on its content rather than its length or format. He asserted that there is no inherent conflict between novels and short stories, as each has its own unique audience and appeal. He also mentioned his short story collection ‘The Two Sisters’, translated into Greek, which includes a mix of fictional tales and works influenced by magical realism, showcasing his literary style and the impact of writers like Voutyras on his own work.

Addressing stereotypes about Arabic literature in Greece, Al Abdan explained that ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ is a blend of Indian, Persian, and Arabic cultures. He highlighted that magical realism, as a narrative technique, surpasses poeticism and elevates Arabic contemporary literature.