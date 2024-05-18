Thessaloniki: During a panel discussion at the ongoing Thessaloniki International Book Fair in Greece on Friday, Emirati and Greek authors explored the challenges faced by the short story genre in maintaining its relevance and autonomy in an era dominated by the novel.
This phenomenon has been described as “Novel time”, highlighting the short story’s struggle to assert its presence amidst the overwhelming popularity of longer fictional works.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the session titled ‘Challenges of the Short Story in the Age of the Novel’ brought together Emirati poet and critic Ali Al Abdan alongside Greek author Thomas Korovinis.
read more
- Video: Fairy tales spark intelligence in children, UAE’s Sheikha Bodour tells Thessaloniki International Book Fair in Greece
- Watch: Emirati culture takes centre stage in Greece as Thessaloniki Book Fair opens
- Thessaloniki International Book Fair: Why Sharjah’s Guest of Honour role at the event in Greece has global significance
Is the novel the new poetry of the Arabs?
During the session, Al Abdan challenged the idea that the novel is the new poetry of the Arabs, although he emphasised that poetry still holds a prestigious place in Arab culture, especially in the Gulf region, supported by figures like His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The Emirati author argued that the appeal of a literary genre should be based on its content rather than its length or format. He asserted that there is no inherent conflict between novels and short stories, as each has its own unique audience and appeal. He also mentioned his short story collection ‘The Two Sisters’, translated into Greek, which includes a mix of fictional tales and works influenced by magical realism, showcasing his literary style and the impact of writers like Voutyras on his own work.
Addressing stereotypes about Arabic literature in Greece, Al Abdan explained that ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ is a blend of Indian, Persian, and Arabic cultures. He highlighted that magical realism, as a narrative technique, surpasses poeticism and elevates Arabic contemporary literature.
Thomas Korovinis highlighted the novel’s prominence in contemporary literature, attributing its leading status to a broad reader base. However, he also acknowledged the artistic value of short stories. Despite fewer publications, short stories offer rich and diverse experiences. The Greek author praised them for their ability to condense and provide a deep, intense reading experience, making them a distinctive art form deserving attention and appreciation.