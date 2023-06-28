Dubai: In just two months after he was first seen wearing a kandura on the International Space Station (ISS) to share Eid Al Fitr wishes, UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi did a similar act to convey his wishes on Eid Al Adha on Wednesday.
In his latest video shared on social media, Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab mission on the ISS, once again headed to his favourite spot on the space station, the Cupola observatory, in the traditional Emirati attire to convey his Eid greetings on Wednesday.
Eid prayers resonated in the background as the Sultan of Space was seen again with the “little astronaut” Suhail, the mascot of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to send Eid greetings from space.
The stuffed toy used for indicating the microgravity environment first appears in the video, wearing a tiny kandura and floating upwards to the Cupola’s window.
With the magnificent views of Earth clad with white clouds on the background, Al Neyadi then pops up and grabs Suhail. He then greets everyone by saying Assalamu Alaikum (Peace be with you) and conveys his Eid wishes in Arabic.
Sharing the Eid vibes on the ISS, Al Neyadi in his post congratulated everyone on the blessed Eid Al Adha and prayed for Allah’s blessings for all.