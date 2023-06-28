1. UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes on Eid Al Adha
Leaders exchange warm greetings with each other on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
2. How India's opposition shook up the BJP?
Mamata, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal and others have united to challenge India's governing party
3. Eid Al Adha 2023: Free fireworks in Dubai – here is all you need to know
The Eid fireworks will be held in Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Parks and Resorts.
4. Eid 2023: Free parking in UAE, bus and Metro timings
Find out the Dubai Metro schedule and bus timings in the UAE for the Eid break.
5. Eid Al Adha in UAE: Amazing ways to celebrate in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
Music, fireworks, shopping, free events, and more - plan out each day of the long weekend