1. Eid Al Adha prayer timings across UAE on June 28, 2023

Prayer timings: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah

Read more ➜

2. Sharjah allocates 612 mosques, spaces for Eid prayers

Muslims will gather for the congregation shortly after sunrise across the UAE

Read more ➜

3. Are you financially prepared for a ‘mini-retirement’?

‘Mini-retirement’ has been widely talked these past months – but can it work for you?

Read more ➜

4. Eid Al Adha in UAE: Amazing ways to celebrate in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Music, fireworks, shopping, free events, and more - plan out each day of the long weekend

Read more ➜

5. New Maldivian airline Beond readies for Dubai launch

Beond has on-boarded UAE-based investment firm Arabesque

Read more ➜