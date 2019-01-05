Those on the ground at Dubai Airports vouch for His Highness’ hands-on style of leadership. Jamal Al Hai, Dubai Airports deputy CEO, said, “When I first joined Dubai Airports in 1985, His Highness welcomed me saying he was looking for young people who wanted to be leaders. I still remember the meetings at his Majlis where he would seek feedback on every new project idea from all those who were present. The tradition continues till date. There’s so much to learn from him, he is like a free university. When he presented a roadmap for Dubai at the former Chicago Beach Hotel 15 years ago, he said those who were ready to travel that road could stay in their chairs, otherwise they could just leave.”