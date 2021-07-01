Motorists will have to pay Darb toll fines to renew their vehicles' registration Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Vehicle owners in Abu Dhabi must clear all pending Darb toll fines for registered vehicles in order to renew their car registration or transfer the vehicle to another owner.

The traffic fine restrictions were implemented by the emirate’s public transport provider, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, on Thursday.

Darb tolls are charged when vehicles pass through any of the four tolls gates in Abu Dhabi city during peak hours. The Dh4-per-pass toll is deducted from the motorist’s Darb account, which can be topped out through the Darb website or smartphone app. The peak hours are 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm, from Saturday to Thursday.

Abu Dhabi vehicles

For vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi, any unpaid tolls due to insufficient balance in the motorist’s Darb account have to be paid before vehicle-related transactions, which now include transferring ownership or renewing car registration.

Vehicles registered elsewhere

Motorists with vehicles registered in other emirates must first register their vehicles with Darb in order to avoid non-registration fines. They must also ensure they have sufficient balance in their Darb account to avoid fines. Any Darb fines or payment must be paid in order to change vehicle ownership, the ITC confirmed. The fines are charged if a vehicle owner fails to register on Darb within 10 days of passing through a toll gate, or within five days of passing through a toll gate with insufficient Darb balance.

This collaboration between ITC and Abu Dhabi Police comes within a framework of joint efforts to improve the quality of services provided to the public, and achieve their satisfaction and happiness through government procedures’ integration,” the ITC said in a statement.

