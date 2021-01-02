Motorists will pay Dh4 everytime they pass through the new toll gates. Abu Dhabi’s Darb toll system launched on January 1 and officially activated January 2. Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Abu Dhabi: Following the activation of Abu Dhabi’s Darb toll system on January 1, motorists were first charged for passing under the four gates on Saturday morning, between 7am and 9am.

The Dh4 toll was automatically deducted from registered user accounts, even as traffic flow remained smooth over the two hours.

“Today, the Darb Abu Dhabi Toll Gate system is in effect and your trips will be subject to fees when you pass through its four gates on the bridges leading to Abu Dhabi — Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bridge, Al Maqtaa Bridge and Musaffah Bridge,” the emirate’s public transport regulator — the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) — posted on its social media account.

Register for Darb

The ITC, which had been counting down the days until the implementation of the system, urged motorists to register their accounts on the Darb app, or on the dedicated website at darb.itc.gov.ae.

A number of residents who spoke to Gulf News said they are likely to plan their trips around the peak hours, i.e., the times when tolls will be collected. The designated peak hours are between 7am and 9am, and between 5pm and 7pm, from Saturday to Thursday. The maximum daily toll amount per vehicle is Dh16, and no toll will be collected on Fridays and public holidays.

In order to register, motorists will have sign up on the Darb website or app, and pay Dh100 per vehicle. Dh50 will then be credited back to the user account, and can be used to pay the toll.

Park and Ride

In conjunction with the launch of Darb, the ITC also launched Bus Service No 104, which will enable commuters to park their vehicles off Abu Dhabi island, and to travel to downtown Abu Dhabi on designated public buses. The Park and Ride system includes a 500-vehicle parking lot in Shahama F1 Assembly point, and another 500-vehicle lot in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.