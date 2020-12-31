1 of 34
People watch fireworks at Burj Khalifah on New years eve to welcome 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Fireworks at the Jumeirah public beach next to the Burj Al Arab waiting for the midnight new year fireworks.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Shajrah sky is lit up with spectacular New Year 2021 fireworks at Al Majaz Waterfront on Buheirah Corniche.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Ras Al Khaimah, one of the world's largest fireworks shows
Image Credit: Ras Al Khaimah
View of Burj Khalifa.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Motorists heading towards Buheirah Corniche in Sharjah to watch New Year 2021 fireworks at Al Majaz Waterfront.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Singapore flag on Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Philippine flag on the Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Chinese flag on Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Global Village fireworks.
Image Credit: Untitled-21Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors at Global Village.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
People came early to get the best seats at Dubai Mall Promenade to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People came early to get the best seats at Dubai Mall Promenade to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People came early to get the best seats at Dubai Mall Promenade to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks. 31th December 2020.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
British tourists Haz Rasool and Miya Kainarth
Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
Families having fun at the Jumeirah public beach next to the Burj Al Arab waiting for the midnight new year fireworks.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Sharjah police implementing safety measures in Khorfakkan
Image Credit: Sharjah police
People arrive at Global Village to welcome New Year 2021
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
People start to arrive at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the New Year fireworks and celebrations.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People at Global Village to welcome New Year 2021.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
People start to arrive at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the New Year fireworks and celebrations.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People Dubai Mall to witness fireworks in Burj Khalifah on New Years Eve to welcome 2021.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
People at Downtown area in Dubai to witness fireworks in Burj Khalifah on New Years Eve.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
People starting slowly to take over the Jumeirah public beach next to the Burj Al Arab for the midnight new year fireworks.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Crowds starting to form in Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Securities walk towards Dubai Mall to take their positions
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Safety measures stickers installed at Downtown in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Families enjoy the weather at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Families enjoy the weather at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News