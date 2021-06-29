1 of 5
A special Ford Puma ST model has been created after fans voted through social media. Called the Puma ST Gold Edition, the model has been produced after nearly 275,000 people picked various elements of the car’s design via social media. Fans were able to choose the model’s paint, decals and brake callipers, allowing it to become the first-ever Ford Performance model to wear a crowd-sourced design.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 5
Set to be produced in limited numbers, the Puma ST Gold Edition incorporates a series of changes that differentiate it from the regular performance crossover. Nearly 79 per cent of those who took part in the online poll voted that the ST badges should remain on the car, so they’re fitted at both the front and rear of the Puma.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 5
The exterior of the car is finished in a glossy black colour, contrasting the red brake callipers and line decals. The Gold Edition also features gold wheel alloy wheels.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 5
The cabin gets a range of carbon fibre trim elements along with golden stitching on seats and door trims. Amko Leenarts, director of design at Ford of Europe, said: “To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste. It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.”
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 5
The Gold Edition is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that you’ll find in the regular ST, bringing 198bhp and a 0-60mph time of 6.5 seconds. Alongside a six-speed manual gearbox, the ST benefits from an optional limited-slip differential and a sport suspension setup. Prices for the Puma ST Gold Edition have yet to be announced.
Image Credit: Supplied