Abu Dhabi: A total of 12,000 toll exemption requests have been granted to eligible motorists by Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator.
In a statement on social media, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre said a total of 400,000 accounts have been registered so far on the Darb toll system. The system began charging motorists on January 2, with a Dh4 toll collected for every pass under the gates during peak hours.
The Abu Dhabi Police has also warned motorists not to stop by the roadside or hard shoulder in the approach to the Darb toll gates.
According to the Police, stopping in this manner could lead to accidents, and can create confusion among motorists. Motorists who do not comply with the traffic regulations will be subject to penalties.