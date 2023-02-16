Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), witnessed the closing ceremony of the seventh annual edition of the International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’ on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Curtains closed on the world’s largest photography festival organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), after the weeklong event welcomed more than 20,000 enthusiasts of art, film, and photography.

Xposure this year was a more diverse and inclusive celebration as it successfully attracted and enlightened hundreds of students, art collectors, traders, directors, producers, architects, conservationists and scientists - not just the photographers’ community - throughout the seven-day festival.

Workshops

Xposure 2023 also saw a record number of participation in its 63 workshops; was houseful for most of the 41 talks and seminars which were led by the world’s top photographers and filmmakers; held a successful and insightful second edition of the Conservation Summit which pressed on the urgent need to reverse the accelerated pace and impact of climate change.

The event also hosted exciting conversations on its newly launched feature Stage X - a platform that hosted photographers, cinematographers, directors, art experts, leading photography brands to enrich Xposure’s overall offerings.

Pictures that make a difference

In his keynote address during the closing ceremony, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, stressed that paying attention to the details in a picture, or exploring aesthetics and describing its content might be easy, but what is difficult is for the image to trigger positive action towards helping those who need the support the most as well as to dispel baseless myths and misconceptions.

“Let me lay emphasis on one of Xposure’s key objectives. Through the exhibitions, we urge you to not just see but perceive, feel and understand the story behind each image. There is a big difference between the two as the latter requires the complete involvement of your heart and soul, not only your eyes”, Allay noted.

Pictures that make a difference

“Last week, we witnessed a devastating earthquake sweep across Turkey and Syria. Millions of people lost their families and loved ones. The photographs that showed to the world the extent of this disaster we key in coalescing global relief efforts to support the victims. Each image we saw which conveyed the acute hardships our brothers and sisters are facing, acted as a catalyst for entities and individuals planning urgent response and delivering life-saving aid to affected populations,” Allay continued.

“Xposure is an honoured platform for pictures that make a difference,” he pointed out.

Image Credit: Image Credit: Image Credit: Image Credit: Image Credit: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Tariq Saeed Allay, the SGMB Director General; and Alya Al Suwaidi, the SGMB Director during the seventh edition of International Photography Festival Xposure closing ceremony. Image Credit: Image Credit: View gallery as list

The SGMB Director General thanked the Xposure organisers, photographers and participants for putting together an impact-driving edition of the festival, and promised a larger and more distinct edition next year.

Inspiring stories, artistic perspectives, latest technical skills - Xposure offered it all... More than 50 portfolio reviews, 16 focus groups, a trade show, book signings, guided exhibition tours by photographers, and two awards ceremonies to celebrate exceptional works by photographers spanning diverse genres offered unique opportunities for learning and creative explorations.

During the closing ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharja; Tariq Saeed Allay, the SGMB Director General; and Alya Al Suwaidi, the SGMB Director awarded participation honours to photographers, trade exhibitors and participating entities.