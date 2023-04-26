Sharjah: The Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police have smashed two drug rings in Sharjah and seized 120kg of hashish and three million narcotic pills in two separate raids.

The operation, dubbed ‘Black Bags’, resulted in the arrest of 24 drug traffickers of Asian and Arab origin. The market value of the drugs is estimated at Dh23.5 million.

The two operations were carried out in cooperation with police forces in Dubai and Ajman.

Police described the operations as among the most important seizures in the emirate.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Assam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, said in the first operation police were tipped off that a number of people of Asian nationality possess narcotic pills, which they plan to promote among a group of people, in cooperation with another person outside the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Assam In light of this information, the Sharjah Police’s anti-narcotics agencies began to look for the suspects and set up a tight ambush to arrest them and their accomplices. This was done in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command and the Ajman Police General Command.

At zero hour, all the gang members in the country were caught one by one, and it became clear from the investigations that the suspects receive their instructions from someone abroad. The drugs were being stored in different emirates ahead of their promotion. The team was able to seize a consignment of three million tablets of Captagon.

Meanwhile, another team working to monitor another gang with hashishmanaged to catch up with them and seize 120kg of the drug in cooperation with the General Command of Ajman Police.

The accused confessed to their crime.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Assam confirmed that the success of these two operations was the result of the continuous cooperation between the anti-narcotics agencies in the country, and their expertise and readiness to deal with all kinds of drug cases.

He said Sharjah Police has the technical and field capabilities to deal with more than one case at the same time.